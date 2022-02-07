DC Mayor announces funding plans for schools, pay increase for substitutes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — New investments from the Mayor’s office and yearly budget will ensure proper funding for all District of Columbia Public Schools, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chancellor Lewis Ferebee announced Monday, Jan. 7.

In total, the uniform per-student funding formula will increase by five point nine percent. This is a total of more than $2.1 billion for the fiscal year 2023.

“Our public schools are critical to our community and our strongest connection to young people and their families,” said Mayor Bowser.

The uniform per student funding formula is the primary funding source for all D.C. public schools and public charter schools.

“This is another budget that recognizes that when we invest in schools, we invest in our families and neighborhoods. D.C.’s educators and public health teams have worked tirelessly to make this year’s return to full-time in-person learning a success. But, it will take more than one school year to help our young people recover academically and emotionally from the past two years and these investments reflect our long-term commitment to a strong recovery,” she said.

Focusing on the impact the pandemic has had on students and schools, the mayor is also creating a new $36 million Recovery Fund. Over the next two years, these funds will help ensure that every school receives the budget submitted to the Council last year.

“DCPS is proud to be a national leader in the amount of funds that go to support each student, and today’s investment continues the historic trend that has powered DCPS to be the fastest progressing urban school district in the country,” said Chancellor Ferebee.

The budget will soon be posted for each individual school on dcpsbudget.com. The amount of funds given to each school will be based on the school system’s budget model.

“We are excited to transition to our updated budget model. A model that embodies DCPS’ goals of stability, equity, and transparency and aligns with Mayor Bowser’s commitment to pandemic recovery and community resilience,” said Chancellor Ferebee.

Each budget amount aligns with student enrollment and level of need, and some schools will receive extra funding in order to support those students with the greatest needs.

When it comes to teachers, Mayor Bowser announced that there will be another increase to substitute teacher pay. Daily substitutes who work less than 30 consecutive days in a school year will receive $20/hour, while those who work 30 or more consecutive days in one or a series of assignments will receive $25/hour.