WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On March 1, much of the citywide indoor mask mandate is officially lifted.

Starting March 1, masks are no longer required in most indoor spaces in D.C. – such as grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and bars, and houses of worship. But masks will still be enforced in some indoor environments such as schools, health care/medical facilities, public transit, and government buildings that interact with the public. And businesses can still choose whether or not they want to continue requiring masks indoors.

On Tuesday DCPS also announced students and staff are no longer required to wear masks while outside on school grounds.