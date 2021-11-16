DC lifts indoor mask mandate starting next Monday

Washington-DC

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a press briefing Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser says the indoor mask mandate will be lifted on Monday, Nov. 22.

Masks will still be required where:

  • Any private business that wants a mask requirement;
  • On public transport like buses and trains, inside train stations, in airports, and while in ride share vehicles;
  • Inside schools, childcare facilities, and libraries;
  • Congregate facilities, such as nursing homes/assisted living facilities, shelters, dorms/residences, and correctional facilities; and
  • In DC Government facilities where there is direct interaction between employees and the public (e.g., DMV service center; DHS service center, etc.).

DC Health reminds residents that the strongest protection against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, and encourages all people, regardless of vaccination status, to consider their risk factors and surroundings carefully when choosing layered mitigations strategies (e.g., wearing a mask, social distancing).

