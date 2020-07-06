DC leaders comment on the murder of 11-year-old boy shot and killed over the holiday weekend

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Leaders in Washington DC provided an update to the 11-year-old boy that was shot and killed over the weekend.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the 1400 block of Cedar Street South East for the reported shooting. 11-year-old Davon McNeal was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

McNeal was standing outside after he just finished a family cookout.

“We are all heartbroken and saddened and outraged,” said DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser. “All of us are praying for Davon’s mother and his entire family.”

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

