DC launches streatery winter-ready grant program to keep outdoor dining

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — While Monday is the last day of summer and Tuesday will be the first day of autumn, D.C. officials announced the Streatery Winter-Ready grants program to allow businesses to continue outdoor dining as the weather gets chillier.

The grant will provide restaurants with $6,000 to purchase “winterization” materials like tents, heaters, propane, lighting, furniture along with advertising costs.

“Any restaurant that has outdoor dining will be able to apply and we are leaving it to restaurants that are locally owned or have a majority of employees that are DC residents,” said John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

The program, which was announced, Monday during a press conference will start approving applications by October 1st. The grant program is able to spend $4 million for restaurants.