DC invites emergency responders to return and enjoy the District with deals, discounts on attractions

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — After emergency responders defended DC for weeks after the deadly insurrection at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, the city is inviting them back for leisure travel with special perks. The perks will be expanded as DC moves through its phased reopening.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the ‘DC Salutes You’ program Thursday in partnership with the city’s Hospitality Alliance. The program includes deals for military, law enforcement, veterans and first responders at the District’s copious restaurants, hotels, and cultural attractions.

“We are grateful for the many Guards and law enforcement officers who played a role in securing the Capitol and ensuring a safe and dignified transition of power, and want to invite them and their families back to DC to enjoy all our city has to offer – as soon as it is safe to do so,” Mayor Bowser said.

The Hospitality Alliance is a group comprised of Destination DC, Events DC, Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington and the Hotel Association of Washington, D.C.

“At its core, the hospitality industry is about welcoming people, and as a former member of the Air Force National Guard, proud DC resident and American, I’m happy to create this program with our partners and local businesses to invite our troops to experience DC with their families when the time is right,” said Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO of Destination DC.

Examples of deals from the program are below. More than 20 offers are online and more will be added as DC’s phased reopening progresses.

Hotels

· Free breakfast and parking at Yours Truly DC

· Free parking at Days Inn by Wyndham Washington DC/Connecticut Avenue

· 10% off hotel rooms at the InterContinental Washington D.C.—The Wharf

· 10% off hotel rooms at the St. Regis Washington, D.C.

· 10% off hotel rooms at Marriott at Metro Center

· 15% off hotel rooms at the Holiday Inn Washington Capitol – National Mall

· 20% off hotel rooms at Kimpton George Hotel

· 20% off weekend rates at the Conrad Washington, DC

· Government and military special rates at Hotel Zena and Viceroy Washington DC

Restaurants

· 15% off dining at all Clyde’s Restaurant Group DC restaurants (Clyde’s, The Hamilton, Old Ebbitt Grill)

· 15% off dining in and takeout every day at Station 4 – SW Waterfront

· 25% off food for dine-in service for members and up to three guests at Agua 301- Yards Park

· 15% off dining in and takeout at Brasserie Liberté – Georgetown

Retail

· 15% discount for any online products at iconsDC.

Arts, Culture, Attractions and Tours

· $4 off adult grounds pass at George Washington’s Mount Vernon

· $4 off admission at ARTECHOUSE

· $50 off a private outdoor tour with DC Design Tours (maximum 25 people)