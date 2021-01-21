DC house fire leaves 2 dead, 2 displaced

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — DC Fire and Rescue says a heavy house fire at a northwest DC rowhome early Thursday morning ended in the death of two residents. One firefighter was injured and two residents have been displaced.

Emergency responders reported to the blaze around 3 a.m. to 8th street northwest, where the fire developed on both floors of the two-story house. The fire extended to a connected home, but was extinguished.

Working Fire 4200 block 8th St NW. Heavy fire both floors rear of 2 story attached row house. #DCsBravest have rescued 2 adult patients both being transported with very critical life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/vpphCgDaZl — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 21, 2021

Officials say two residents with ‘very critical’ injuries were transported to the hospital, where they died.

Two more residents were found and rescued from the home by responders. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was hospitalized.

Officials say all visible fire was extinguished by 4 a.m. There was a partial collapse of a rear porch, but the extent of the damage has not been reported.

Officials say fire investigators found that the home had no smoke alarms in the residence.