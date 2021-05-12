DC house fire leaves 1 in critical condition, 6 displaced

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Around 90 D.C. firefighters responded to an early Wednesday morning house fire in Southeast.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to heavy fire in a row home on the 1800 Block of A Street shortly after 4 a.m. The fire traveled to a neighboring row home, but the fire was knocked down by 5 a.m.

One woman was rescued and was hospitalized in critical condition, officials say, and a firefighter was hospitalized with a minor injury.

Officials say four adults and two children are displaced. Surrounding roads were temporarily closed, but are open at this time.