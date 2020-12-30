DC Hotel set to close January 4-6 for potential protests

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Hotel Harrington in D.C. announced it will be closing its doors to guests January 4-6 in anticipation of a large protest expected to occur once Electoral College votes are in, according to reporting from the Washington Post and a tweet from President Trump.

In the statement, announced on Facebook, the hotel said,

“We greatly appreciate the trust our guests have placed in Hotel Harrington over the years and we wish to continue to earn that trust. While we cannot control what happens outside of the hotel, we are taking additional steps to protect the safety of our visitors, guest and employees.”

The hotel stated it will be refunding any guests who made arrangements for those dates, but will remain closed “for everyone’s health and safety.”

