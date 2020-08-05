DC hits COVID-19 testing milestone

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — More than 200,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C. The health department says 202,825 tests were completed by August 4th. 12,443 people have tested positive.

Increased testing and contact tracing allows the health department to track COVID-19 within the District. People are able to get tested for free if they do not have insurance at several public testing sites across D.C. To find nearby testing sites, click here.

You do not need a doctor’s note or an appointment for any of the District’s walk-up testing sites. To save time in line, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/register to get ahead on registration.

The District is also offering free antibody testing but you do need to make an appointment. Call (855) 363-0333 to do so.

You are asked to quarantine if you do get a test, until the result comes back negative. That helps protect the community from further spread of COVID-19 and reduces the number of people contract tracers have to track down to follow community spread.

