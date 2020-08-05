DC hits COVID-19 testing milestone

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — More than 200,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C. The health department says 202,825 tests were completed by August 4th. 12,443 people have tested positive.
Increased testing and contact tracing allows the health department to track COVID-19 within the District. People are able to get tested for free if they do not have insurance at several public testing sites across D.C. To find nearby testing sites, click here.
You do not need a doctor’s note or an appointment for any of the District’s walk-up testing sites. To save time in line, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/register to get ahead on registration.
The District is also offering free antibody testing but you do need to make an appointment. Call (855) 363-0333 to do so.
You are asked to quarantine if you do get a test, until the result comes back negative. That helps protect the community from further spread of COVID-19 and reduces the number of people contract tracers have to track down to follow community spread.
