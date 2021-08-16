DC healthcare professionals required to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — During a press conference Mayor Bowser announced healthcare professionals in D.C. will be required to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 30, 2021.

This includes all licensed certified and registered health professionals, all EMTs such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians, along with all unlicensed healthcare workers.

“This new mandate can reduce the likelihood of a COVID-19 outbreak in healthcare settings and among vulnerable populations,” said Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director of DC Health.

Although officials say health care professionals may be exempt due to religious beliefs or medical conditions.