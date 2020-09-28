DC reopens recreation centers, indoor pools, some schools for DCPS students

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. is moving forward with several new reopenings within the District.

Starting Monday, Ballou STAY welcomed back students for cosmetology and barbering classes. Starting this week, 12 additional DCPS schools will go back to in-person learning with some limitations, according to DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee. He said the number of students returning will vary, ranging from about 20 to 50 students a day, but did not specify how the students returning will be selected. Staffing plans also vary, according to Dr. Ferebee.

Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education, said his team monitored and studied several other schools that had already started in-person learning. He said, “Communication was key,” to build confidence among families that buildings will be safe to bring students and teachers back into the classroom.

Kihn said temperature checks were not required by DC Health, but families and teachers felt more comfortable when they were done. “The visible transformation of schools went a long way,” said Kihn when discussing added health and safety signage as well as social distancing markers around school buildings.

At-home learning will continue for students already learning online. The in-person services include classes like career and technical learning, as well as emotional and academic support for students. “It is not replacing the classrooms they’re currently enrolled in that they’re learning remotely,” said Dr. Ferebee. “The student support centers are designed to provide other supports for students.” The teachers returning to the classrooms are all volunteers, according to Dr. Ferebee.

When it comes to exercising indoors throughout the District, the Department of Parks and Recreation said registration for fall programming will open this Thursday at this website. Programs will start October 13 on a rolling basis.

29 recreation centers will open starting October 13. DC residents can make reservations to use the fitness centers at several sites. The following indoor swimming pools will open October 13:

Marie Reed

Wilson

Takoma Thicket

Rumsey

Barry Farm

Deanwood is scheduled to open this December. Reservations will be 45 minutes each, starting at 6 a.m. October 13. Click here for more information about making reservations.

The Department of Parks and Recreation said high-touch surfaces, like fitness equipment, will be sanitized by staff after each use.

A limited number of outdoor athletic permits for moderate contact sports practices and low contact sports games will be issued. Applications open October 1 for use starting October 13.

14 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Washington, D.C. No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported. DC Health said this data is for Sunday, September 27. 15,264 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. 624 District residents have died.

Click here for more interactive COVID-19 data from DC Health.

