DC Health releases high-risk states

WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — DC Health released its first list of high-risk states including North Carolina, Florida, and Delaware.

Starting Monday, July 27, anyone coming into the nation’s capital from a high-risk state who was traveling for non-essential activities will be “required” to self-quarantine for two weeks.

High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:

Arkansas

Arizona

Alabama

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

According to the release, Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the list.

The list is expected to be updated on August 10th.

