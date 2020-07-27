DC Health releases high-risk states

WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — DC Health released its first list of high-risk states including North Carolina, Florida, and Delaware.

Starting Monday, July 27, anyone coming into the nation’s capital from a high-risk state who was traveling for non-essential activities will be “required” to self-quarantine for two weeks.

High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:

  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • Alabama
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

According to the release, Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the list.

The list is expected to be updated on August 10th.

