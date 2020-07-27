DC Health releases high-risk states

WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — DC Health released its first list of high-risk states including North Carolina, Florida, and Delaware.
Starting Monday, July 27, anyone coming into the nation’s capital from a high-risk state who was traveling for non-essential activities will be “required” to self-quarantine for two weeks.
High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Alabama
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wisconsin
According to the release, Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the list.
The list is expected to be updated on August 10th.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- High School Scouting Combine gives athletes chance to showcase talent
- Is supply of PPE’s in Maryland corrections system doing the job?
- NW Works talks about importance of ADA
- Wash County Museum of Fine Arts reopens to the public
- Metro to hand out 500,000 face mask from federal government
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App