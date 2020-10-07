DC Health releases Halloween, Dia de los Muertos COVID-19 guidance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Health released guidance for families and people planning to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos. The department recognized that each celebration can bring large crowds and be high risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to reduce transmission of the virus, DC Health has listed several activities that qualify as low risk, medium risk and high risk. It is noted that high risk activities should be avoided.

Halloween:

Low risk:

• Decorate your house and yard in a Halloween theme. Have neighborhood drive-through

events where families can stay in their cars and view Halloween displays similar to Christmas light displays.

• Carve pumpkins with your household and display the pumpkins outdoors.

• Decorate your apartment or living space for Halloween.

• Have a “Trick-or-Treat Candy Hunt” with members of your own household.

• Have an online costume party, costume contest or pumpkin carving via video chat.

•Post your best Family Costume on social media using #HalloweenDC and compete

with your friends for the most likes.

Medium risk:

• Participate in one-way trick or treating where individually packaged treat bags are lined up at

edge of a yard or for children to grab- and- go one at a time.

• Hold a small group outdoor costume parade and/or contest with social distancing and face

coverings.

• Create an open-air, one-way walk-through outdoor Haunted Forest with social distancing.

Greater social distancing is necessary if screaming is anticipated.

• Visit pumpkin patches or orchards with social distancing.

• Hold an outdoor small group Halloween movie night with social distancing.

• Participate in or create other events that are held outdoors and allow attendees to stay in their

cars or socially distanced.

High risk:

• Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

• “Trunk or treating” where children take candy from trunks of cars in large parking lots.

• Taking candy from communal candy bowls.

• Going on hayrides with people not from your household.

• Going to indoor Haunted Houses.

• Bobbing for apples.

The department also added that costume masks should not take the place of surgical or cloth masks.

Dia de los Muertos:

Lower risk:

• Prepare favorite recipes of the deceased at home with members of your household.

• Play music at home.

• Create an altar for the deceased at your home.

• Make and decorate masks.

• Hold online virtual celebrations with friends and family.

Medium risk:

• Have a small, outdoor group get-together with social distancing.

• Visit and decorate graves with household members only while social distancing from other

groups in the cemetery.

• Host a small dinner party with local friends and family with social distancing.

High risk:

• Participating in large indoor celebrations with singing and dancing

• Going to crowded celebrations in a cemetery.

You can find more from DC Health here.

