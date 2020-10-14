DC Health releases contract tracing results linking social events ahead of COVID-19 diagnosis

DC officials are urging residents to get flu shots, continue to wear face masks, and social distance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Residents in D.C. who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have reported going to social events, bars, and work before they were diagnosed.

Officials with D.C. Health released their findings Wednesday from the district’s contact tracing team. Around 25 percent of people said they were at social events and around 22 percent said they were at work.

More than 16,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 638 people have died in D.C.

“When they are thinking about hosting social events or gatherings…attending social events or gatherings that it is critically important to continue to and adhere to the social distancing guidelines that have advised,” said Dr. Laquandra Nesbitt, D.C. Health Director.

