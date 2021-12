FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s easier than ever before to get your child a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington, D.C.

Starting Monday, DC Health is now making vaccination house calls in an effort to get its 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinated against COVID-19.

They will also vaccinate anyone else in the home who is eligible and looking to start their series of shots, get their second dose or get a booster.

All you have to do to make an at-home appointment is call DC Health at 1-855-363-0333.