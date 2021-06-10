DC health employees and clinical team members required to get COVID-19 vaccine

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Health Association shared on Wednesday evening that all medical employees will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This new decision follows expert guidance and data that reflects high rates of effectiveness from the vaccine versus the minimal risk of taking it. D.C. health officials report close to 70% of all hospital employees have been fully vaccinated, with 57.6% of D.C. residents being partially or fully vaccinated, and an estimated 47.9% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

“The District of Columbia is blessed with a hospital workforce of over 30,000 individuals that provided and continue to provide compassionate and quality care throughout the pandemic,” said Jacqueline D. Bowens, President, and CEO of the District of Columbia Hospital Association. “This consensus is a reiteration of our hospitals’ commitment to safety by keeping our staff, patients, and visitors protected against COVID-19.”