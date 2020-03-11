DC Health advises against mass gatherings in the city

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The health department in the District of Columbia is advising people to cancel or postpone mass gatherings in the city through March 31 due to the coronavirus.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted the advisory Wednesday, which specified that events “where 1,000 or more” come together in a specific location — like a conference or convention — be avoided due to coronavirus.

DC Health said there has been no widespread community transmission of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, but the department recommends continued preventative measures.

