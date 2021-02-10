DC Government and DCPS will open Thursday despite winter weather

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Government and DC Public Schools will open on time Thursday, Feb. 11, despite winter weather coming into the region overnight, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Vaccination sites will also open on time, while public COVID-19 testing sites will be closed. Additional closures include swimming reservations between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. with the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The District Snow Team was deployed by Mayor Bowser on Wednesday afternoon and will be working through Thursday and possibly into Friday.

The District Snow Team will continue to monitor the weather forecast and adjust its response as necessary. For more information about DC’s snow program and preparing for winter weather, visit snow.dc.gov.