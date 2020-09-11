DC first responders honored for heroic efforts on 9/11

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Friday, the District of Columbia is honoring its first responders who risked their lives on September 11, 2001.

184 people died when a plane crashed into the Pentagon that morning. DC’s first responders were called to the scene, ready to help in any way they could.

The DC government is honoring those first responders Friday at noon. The event will be streamed in the player above.

Thank you always, @dcfireems, for your sacrifice and for your courage—both in the dramatically big events, but also in the everyday calls to duty.



We salute you and we thank you, and we will #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/KtwemNYPoz — Mary M. Cheh (@marycheh) September 11, 2020

It is also important that we remember the first responders. While thousands ran from danger, the first responders did what they are supposed to do, for us: ran toward the danger. They gave their lives for us. We must never forget. — Phil Mendelson (@ChmnMendelson) September 11, 2020

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM