DC first responders honored for heroic efforts on 9/11

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Friday, the District of Columbia is honoring its first responders who risked their lives on September 11, 2001.
184 people died when a plane crashed into the Pentagon that morning. DC’s first responders were called to the scene, ready to help in any way they could.
The DC government is honoring those first responders Friday at noon. The event will be streamed in the player above.
