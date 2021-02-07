DC Firefighter rescues dog trapped in storm drain pipe

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – A man and his pet were reunited Saturday night after DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services executed a rescue mission for a dog stuck in a storm drain pipe.

DC FEMS were called around 7:40 p.m. by the owner about their dog, Brady being trapped in a drainage pipe within the forest area of Wesley Heights and Glover Archbold Park.

After carefully devising a rescue plan including an air quality check and a plan B to possibly dig down into the pipe, Firefighter Matt Owen suited up and went in to rescue Brady.

DC FEMS Spokesperson, Vito Maggiolo said Owen was the thinnest member of the rescue team, equipped with a dry suit and a tether for the rescue.

“We get called to a variety of animal rescues yearly,” Maggiolo said. ” So we will do everything within our ability to have happy outcomes for these types of situations.”

Crawling through about 40 feet of the narrow pipe, Owen reunited brady with his owner.

Here is a longer video of the rescue of Brady, the Black Labrador retriever who was stuck inside a drain pipe. It includes video of Firefighter Owen entering the pipe to reach and retrieve the dog. pic.twitter.com/dfz5iePruK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 7, 2021

Maggiolo said the owner indicated he would take Brady to the veterinarian for a checkup, but he looks like he was wet and cold with no injuries.