DC Fire & EMS called after NW apartment building catches fire

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Firefighters were called to an apartment building Wednesday morning in Northwest DC.
The fire started on the second floor of a two-story occupied apartment on the 300 Block of Crittenden Street NW just off New Hampshire Avenue NW. It was extinguished by 11:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
DC Fire & EMS says one firefighter was evaluated for a heat-related condition but is expected to recover. One other person was evaluated but declined further treatment.
