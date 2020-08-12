DC Fire & EMS called after NW apartment building catches fire

Credit: DC Fire & EMS

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Firefighters were called to an apartment building Wednesday morning in Northwest DC.

The fire started on the second floor of a two-story occupied apartment on the 300 Block of Crittenden Street NW just off New Hampshire Avenue NW. It was extinguished by 11:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DC Fire & EMS says one firefighter was evaluated for a heat-related condition but is expected to recover. One other person was evaluated but declined further treatment.

