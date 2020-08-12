DC Fire & EMS called after NW apartment building catches fire

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Firefighters were called to an apartment building Wednesday morning in Northwest DC.

The fire started on the second floor of a two-story occupied apartment on the 300 Block of Crittenden Street NW just off New Hampshire Avenue NW. It was extinguished by 11:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Credit: DC Fire & EMS

DC Fire & EMS says one firefighter was evaluated for a heat-related condition but is expected to recover. One other person was evaluated but declined further treatment.

Update Working Fire 300 block Crittenden St NW. Visible fire knocked down. Extinguishing hotspots. Some extension to adjacent building that has been contained. Still no injuries reported. Displacements anticipated. pic.twitter.com/U0gLsSIvkd — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 12, 2020

