DC Fire and EMS posthumously re-awards firefighter with gold medal

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In 1978, D.C. firefighter John Bruton rescued a woman from a house fire. He earned the Gold Medal for Valor, the department’s highest honor, but the medal was lost in a fire at his own home years later. Bruton has since passed away, but his son, John Bruton Jr., asked the fire department for a replacement medal to keep in the family.

John Bruton Jr. says his 2- and 3-year-old grandkids love playing with toy fire engines. His daughter said she wanted to “learn more about grandpa.”

On Tuesday, the fire department had a ceremony outside of Bruton’s fire station in Adams Morgan. His family was unable to attend, but John Bruton Jr. watched via FaceTime. Bruton’s former fire captain accepted the award on the family’s behalf.

“I’m just grateful as a firefighter — as a human being — that the department is being so kind to this Bruton family,” said retired Captain Donald Mayhew.

Mayhew and Bruton, 1978. Courtesy of DC Fire and EMS

Mayhew recalled the events of that night in 1978, when he, Bruton, and another firefighter responded to a “wires down” call. Electrical wires were down in the street, which caused a fire. Bruton discovered the house fire down the street, and the three of them entered the home without oxygen masks or protective gear.

“Five, six steps up, I realized we were going to die,” Mayhew remembered.

The fire had started in the basement and Mayhew recalls the first floor was “hot as hell.” He sent the others to set the ladder up outside to reach the second floor. He later passed out from smoke inhalation. Bruton went through the second-floor window — without a mask — and rescued the woman.

By then, U.S. Park Police had arrived on the scene. The firefighters handed the woman off to the police. Mayhew remembered, with a laugh, that the journalists reported the police had rescued the woman. “That does not sit well,” he said.

Mayhew and Bruton were both hospitalized that night; Bruton responded to another fire that evening and was injured there.

Bruton at the 1978 award ceremony. Courtesy of DC Fire and EMS

“My dad was a great father and some of the best times I can remember is him coming home and telling us stories about his adventures,” said John Jr. “We thank you so much. I can’t put this into words. This is staggering and I can’t believe you guys went to all this trouble.”