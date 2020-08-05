WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The DC Department of Public Works has launched a social media campaign to get a little help cleaning up the District.
If you see graffiti or walkways & bike lanes that might need some extra assistance, DC DPW is asking you to tweet at them with the location and what the problem is. You can tag them in your tweets @DCDPW.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- DC DPW launches social media campaign to clean up the District
- DC hits COVID-19 testing milestone
- Mayor Bowser provides COVID-19 update for DC
- Surveillance photos released of Southeast DC shooting suspect
- MPD honors 34th anniversary of officer’s death
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App