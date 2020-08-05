DC DPW launches social media campaign to clean up the District

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: DC DPW

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The DC Department of Public Works has launched a social media campaign to get a little help cleaning up the District.

If you see graffiti or walkways & bike lanes that might need some extra assistance, DC DPW is asking you to tweet at them with the location and what the problem is. You can tag them in your tweets @DCDPW.

