DC Detective dies by wife in murder-suicide

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A detective with the Metropolitan Police Department is dead after he was shot and killed by his wife in a murder-suicide.

Det. Timothy Francis has been with the department for 20 years. He was recently assigned to the homicide unit’s natural squad.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3300 block of Marylea Court in Waldorf, Maryland. Investigators say Francis’s wife, Christina Lynn Francis, 41, shot her him and then herself.

A spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office told WDVM that officers were called to the residence at around 6 PM on Friday, November 27th, when Christina Francis’ father went to his daughter’s home after not hearing from her all evening. He then found his daughter and her husband deceased and had gunshot wounds.

Outgoing DC Police Chief, Peter Newsham said in a statement, “Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult.” Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.”

Francis was 50-years-old.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. The investigation is ongoing.