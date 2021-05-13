DC, DDOT invest $10 million to make intersections safer for all

“DDOT installed traffic signal, signage and/or marking modifications at more than 20 intersections in 2017, including a Barnes Dance signal operation at 14th Street and Irving Street NW.”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia and DDOT are investing $10 million to make intersections safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

First, DDOT will reallocate $5 million as part of the District’s Vision Zero Summer Safety Campaign. The Mayor’s Office is working toward zero pedestrian fatalities in a single year by 2024. So far this year, a child, cyclist, and pedestrian have been killed on D.C. roads.

The city has already reduced the standard speed limit to 20 miles per hour to combat reckless speeding. This summer, DDOT will be upgrading automated traffic enforcement technology to notify drivers when they’re speeding. The department will set up more speed cameras.

At the official announcement ceremony, Mayor Muriel Bowser threw out some more examples, including buffers for pedestrians and bicycles and exclusive bus lanes.

“Those are all of the things that are not only going to help us reduce traffic fatalities,” she said, “they’re going to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods.”

In the long term, Bowser says the District will pay special attention to how roads are engineered in the first place.