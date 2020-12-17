DC councilwoman reports vehicle theft

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. councilwoman Mary M. Cheh tweeted Thursday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen while visiting a neighborhood bakery.

Cheh went on to remind people of the importance to take precautions to avoid vehicle theft by staying alert, double checking that your car is locked, and never leave your vehicle running.

No injuries were reported. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

