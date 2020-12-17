DC councilwoman reports vehicle theft

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- A new study from Heartland Forward, a nonpartisan nonprofit, shows many cities need to work to bounce back from the economic hit they took during the pandemic.

"Many of them need to change their economic development strategies and develop more of a portfolio approach," Heartland Forward President and CEO Ross DeVol said.

DeVol says cities with a strong identity are better positioned to recover.

"Many of these places that did not perform as well haven't emphasized developing cultural amenities and kind of having a unique narrative about why their place is a great place to be," DeVol said.