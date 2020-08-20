DC Congresswoman discusses “damage done” by Postmaster General DeJoy

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, held a press conference Thursday as she addressed what she calls “damage done” by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Standing outside the Ben Franklin Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, the congresswoman discussed the impact DeJoy’s action’s have had on the men and women who work at the postal service.

“The job still needs to be done and we do not intend for the status quo to remain,” said Rep. Holmes Norton.

She was joined by postal union representatives who are asking for the passage of the Delivering American Act, which would protect the upcoming election from being impacted by politically-motivated changes to the USPS.

“We need that to help because of the pandemic,” said Ray Robinson, with the American Postal Workers Union. “As I said, we do not use any taxpayer’s dollars but that is devastating to the post office employees who come into work every day. But we need it for the equipment as well as to help with the mail-by voting that is coming up soon.”

NAACP announced Thursday the organization is also suing DeJoy and the USPS.

DeJoy is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill Friday.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM