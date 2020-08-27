DC Circulator extends hours for three routes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Three DC Circulator routes are extending hours of operation until 11 p.m.

The District Department of Transportation says the following routes will operate weekdays from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. starting August 30:

Union Station – Georgetown

Rosslyn – Dupont Circle

Woodley Park – Adams Morgan – McPherson Square

“As we continue through our COVID-19 response and simultaneous recovery, we remain committed to providing safe and socially distanced transit options,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-DC). “Over the past several months, the Circulator has helped many of our essential workers move around the District and get to work. We are proud to have this service available, and happy to be extending the hours so that it works even better for our community.”

Service on the National Mall route is currently suspended because of the public health emergency.

Riders can still use the DC Circulator for free during the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to make transportation easier and cheaper for people going to and from essential work.

If you do use the DC Circulator, you must wear a mask at all times. Use the rear door of the bus to get on and off. Exceptions will be made for passengers who need to use the boarding ramp.

DC Circulator continues to suspend fares on all routes during the public health emergency.

For more information about the DC Circulator, click here.

