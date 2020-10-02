DC census response rate is among the lowest in the nation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia has one of the the lowest census response rates in the country for the 2020 U.S. Census. The nationwide total response rate is 98.4 percent, according to the Federal Census Bureau. In D.C., only 63.3 percent of people have responded.

The census impacts local lives in two ways: deciding how many seats each state gets in Congress and giving finances back to communities. The federal government has $675 billion to divide among communities. That money will go toward things like education and healthcare.

Officials with the Federal Census Bureau said some communities could lose $2,000 annually for each person not counted, which adds up to $20,000 over the next ten years. Ron Brown, a U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Coordinator, explained, “(People thinking about not filling out the Census) have to take a good hard look at themselves, their children, their family members, and their friends, and say what are the needs they see in their community and recognize they are important to getting some of those needs satisfied by being counted; assuring that federal dollars will be coming into D.C. and other communities.”

People can respond to the 2020 Census in three ways: online, by phone, or through a Census taker in person. At this time, there is no deadline for when the Census count will end, but officials are asking people to get their responses in as soon as possible.

To respond to the census, click here.