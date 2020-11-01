DC businesses board up as Election Day nears

WASHINGTON, Md (WDVM) – As Election Day looms, Washington D.C. businesses have been spotted boarding up their windows in preparation for unrest.

Banks, restaurants and more can be seen with wooden boards protecting the building from any community response.

Hope Neyer with Shut Down D.C. Said their organization is planning a peaceful event at Black Lives Matter Plaza the night of the election.

“We’re going to be watching the results come in,” Neyer said. “We have go-go music which is the sound and spirit of dc, we’ve got salsa dancers, we have a jumbotron to watch the results come in and we’re going to hear from an incredible panel of speakers.”

Neyer said the event is a celebration of how their community has stayed resilient the past four years as they prepare the next four years, whatever it may look like.

“Shut Down DC is committed to refusing to replicate the violence of the system that we stand strongly against,” Neyer said.