DC business gets a lift from Amazon

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Neighborgoods, a DC-based small business, received a lift from Amazon this winter as part of an ongoing effort to support small businesses. Their logo and products will be advertised on various Amazon vans that deliver in D.C.

The Neighborgoods was founded by Jodi Kostelnik in 2014 to combine her love of food with her experience in graphic design. She opened a store in May of 2019 that closed temporarily in March due to COVID-19. When she was given the opportunity to get out of her lease early in September, she closed her doors for the foreseeable future.

“It’s not the end of a store for us, we’re just gonna sit out COVID, and maybe someday we’ll see what happens afterward,” Kostelnik said.

This collaboration with Amazon is happening on 500 vans across eight cities. Kostelnik said that her business has been doing well since moving online, but this advertisement has helped her out greatly.

“It’s fun, and it’s just really a cool opportunity and great exposure, and it makes me feel a little famous,” she said with a laugh.