DC braces for incoming demonstrators

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – With electors set to certify election results this coming Wednesday, the nation’s capital is braced for what President Trump is calling a “big protest rally.”

The latest in a series of pro-trump rallies is resulting in hotels closing their doors and roadways being restricted, as Trump supporters from across the nation are expected to march on Washington to protest the election results.

Fred Propheter of the Frederick County Conservative Club said they rented three buses for the march, preparing to shuttle in over 150 people.

“I’ve got people coming from Cumberland, Hagerstown, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Delaware [and] Pennsylvania,” he said.

When asked about COVID-19 concerns, Propheter said mask wearing on the bus would be optional.

“Out of respect for our driver last time, who lost his father to covid just prior to the trip, I wore mine for a while,” Propheter said. “But they’re very restrictive, It’s hard to breathe, you can’t talk.”

In a recent study from Stanford University, 18 of President Trump’s campaign rallies between June and September have reportedly led to more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and likely led to more than 700 deaths.

Frederick resident Adam Lawrence was in DC during the Trump rally in December, but not to show support for President Trump.

After an incident with the far-right Proud Boys and Metropolitan Police, Lawrence found himself detained for 48 hours for simple assault.

After the charges were dropped and Lawrence was released, the self-titled Anti-Fascist decided he wouldn’t be in DC during the next rally, but worries about those who don’t have a choice.

“The residents of DC do not have that option,” Lawrence said. “They’re holding this rally on a Wednesday when people have to go to work. They don’t have the choice to stay home.”

The last pro-Trump rally in DC resulted in four people stabbed, over 30 arrests, and two police officers injured.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced MPD will fully activate their staff on Tuesday in preparation for the rallies.

“I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation,” Bowser’s statement read. “We will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful.”