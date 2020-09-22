DC adds 771 as a new area code

The commission also established an Area Code Implementation working group to develop a consumer education program

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Say goodbye to the 202 and hello to the 771. The District of Columbia has a new overlay area code.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia made the announcement Tuesday.

The new area code will help relieve the future hassle of phone numbers in the district.

A 13-month implementation schedule has been approved and will move forward in three parts.

Stage 1: Network preparation (six months)

Stage 2: Six-month customer education period in which customers can use seven- and/or 10-digit dialing within the 202 area code

Stage 3: The one-month period following stage 2 when 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory in the 202 area code

If you do have a 202 area code… don’t worry, won’t have to worry about changing your telephone number.

“Change is difficult but this is something that has to happen and the commission stands ready to help you,” said Chairman Willie Phillips. “If you have 202, you’re phone number is not going to change. The only thing that is going to change for you is the need to do 10-digit dialing.

