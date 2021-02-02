Dave Thomas Circle intersection redesign is moving forward

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The infamous Dave Thomas Circle intersection in Noma is jumping to the next step in redesign, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on February 1.

The District now owns the property in the middle of the intersection named after Wendy’s restaurant chain founder, giving the city the opportunity to make safety improvements to the area.

“Almost every Washingtonian has their own Dave Thomas Circle horror story. Now, we are taking the necessary actions to transform this confusing intersection into a multimodal project that supports the current and future needs of DC drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are grateful to all of the input and advocacy from neighbors, local businesses and nonprofits, the Council, and federal partners, and know that more collaboration will be needed as we redesign and reimagine this important landmark.”

The area sits where New York Avenue, NE, Florida Avenue, NE, and First Street, NE, intersect. For years, there has been confusion among drivers in the area, and the District Department of Transportation has been working on a redesign concept. As the plans stand now, the redesign will:

Realign and add two-way traffic to First Street, NE;

Restore two-way traffic on Florida Avenue, NE;

Add protected bicycle lanes;

Make other improvements benefitting safety and legibility for all modes of travel; and

Create three new public park spaces.

DDOT is expected to complete the final design plans in Summer 2021 and begin construction in the beginning of 2022. To read up on the project plans, click here.