Data: daily positive COVID-19 cases nearly doubles in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 72 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C. DC Health’s data for Wednesday brings the District’s overall positive case count to 13,794. 72 new positive cases is nearly double Tuesday’s test results, when 38 more people tested positive in the District.

LocalDVM.com has reached out to DC Health for more information about the jump in positive COVID-19 cases.

No additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Washington, D.C. 605 District residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, per DC Health.

Click here for data from DC Health and more information regarding COVID-19.

