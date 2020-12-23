D.C. veterans blessed with rental assistance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 58 District of Columbia veterans were surprised for the month of December, with their rent fully paid for. The gift is part of the Home Depot Foundation’s nationwide “Operation Suprise” campaign.

The rental assistance helped local veterans living at Community Solutions’ Conway Residence, which is an affordable housing complex designed to end veteran homelessness in the District. One of the recipients, and a Marine Corps veteran, Glenn A. Jones, said, “I had to read the letter again, and it said Home Depot and I said, ‘Oh!’ So, I went downstairs to community affairs and they said, ‘yes, it’s real.’ I said, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. And all I could think is whew.”

The surprise touches the hearts of those who work with the Home Depot Foundation as well. The Partnerships Manager, Erica Headlee, said, “I’ve been able to do several surprises over Zoom and it’s truly just amazing to see what, financially, we can do to support these individuals who have given back to our country.”

The campaign has been ongoing since Veteran’s Day and will be ending the first of the year. This last surprise benefitted 500 veterans total.