D.C. Vaccine pre-registration portal to open Wednesday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia is receiving an increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses for the week beginning on March 8, 2021. There will be 24,760 total doses to be split amongst eligible residents, hospitals and health centers and for special initiatives.

The increase in doses comes the same week as a new registration portal for residents to pre-register to get vaccinated. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Health and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer (OCTO) have worked to fix kinks in the vaccination portal so that residents will have a smoother time signing up to get the vaccine.

The new system will pre-register residents so they only have to submit their information one time and wait. Mayor Muriel Bowser explained, “After you register, you will wait. You will wait for either a text, call or email, your choice, that will tell you you can make a vaccination appointment.”

The Mayor says people may be waiting days, weeks or even months depending on risk factors and eligibility. “Logic tells us all that when people sign up this week, we won’t have enough vaccine for everyone who wants it, and that will remain the case for weeks and months,” she said.

Once a person is contacted to book an appointment, they will have 48 hours to do it, or be put back into the selection pool. Mayor Bowser explained, “The system will select people up to three times. If the person does not respond the third time, they will need to re-register.”

Lindsey Parker, Director of OCTO, said, “Anytime there are a number of people hitting the website at the exact same time, you’re always going to have a slight lag where you’re going to need to make sure the system can handle the load, so with the pre-registration, we’re hoping to flatten that spike.”

Opening week, officials are asking that only people who are currently eligible for the vaccine to pre-register. Dr. Laquandra Nesbitt, D.C. Health Director, said, “Our goal right now is to have as many people who are eligible for vaccinating, vaccination sign up to pre-register so we can turn those appointments around rather quickly without people being frustrated.”

The portal will open on Wednesday morning and residents will be contacted on Friday to make their appointments for next week.