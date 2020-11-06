D.C. updates travel guidelines, now requires COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia is releasing an updated travel advisory on Monday, November 9, that will require visitors to be tested for COVID-19 prior to coming.

The new advisory comes after coronavirus cases continue increasing in the country and the District. On November 5, the city announced 81 new cases and three more D.C. resident deaths.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “Especially right now, with increased cases of COVID-19 around the country, travel should be restricted as much as possible.” The new guidelines will impact both visitors to the city and residents traveling outside of the city.

People visiting the District will now need to be tested 72 hours prior to traveling, and if they test positive, they will need to stay home. Additionally, if they are in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, they do not need to travel to the district. If a visitor is planning to stay in the District for more than three days, they need to be tested within three to five days of arriving in the District.

Some businesses will also have more freedoms with this advisory. Universities, hotels, employers, congregate care facilities and houses of worship will have the option to ask visitors about recent travel, and may require a record of a negative COVID-19 test before letting a person enter.

For D.C. residents, the guidelines are much more lenient. Upon returning from traveling, the resident has two options: limit activities and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days or limit activities while awaiting negative test results. If choosing the second option, the test should be taken three to five days after returning from travel.

Of course, there are exceptions to the advisory. Anyone coming from Maryland and Virginia are exempt. Mayor Bowser said this is because the rates of infection are low enough in those states to cause her to feel safe. Visitors who will be in the District for less than 24 hours also do not have to worry about the guidelines. Finally, anyone coming for a family emergency or funeral do not have to be tested prior to coming or while here if it is inconvenient to do so, but they need to restrict their activities to those related to the emergency.

The mayor said there will not be any checkpoints for visitors at airports, on roadways or train stations.

For more statistics on COVID-19 in the District of Columbia, click here.