D.C. updates mask policy within government buildings

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The face mask policy within District government buildings was updated on Thursday, July 8. The policy is effective on Monday, July 12.

District government employees or contractors who are fully vaccinated now have multiple new regulations when it comes to mask-wearing. They must wear a face mask when:

Interacting in person with a member of the public, including customers, constituents, clients, and patients;

In a space in a District government building where members of the public are routinely present, such as a customer service area or a public-serving area in a library or recreation center, when such space is open to the public;

In a shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness, a correctional facility, or another congregate facility;

In a school or other educational facility or setting;

In a childcare or healthcare facility or setting;

Required to wear a mask by a specific entity or establishment; or

On public transportation where the wearing of a mask is required.

Government employees must provide their vaccination status and attest to being “fully vaccinated” before following the above guidelines.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face-covering while in District government buildings, inside any other building, and outside and likely to be within six feet of other people.

Members of the public are still required to wear face coverings while in D.C. government buildings.