D.C. United will award free tickets to first 100 people at Audi Field vaccine clinic

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Wednesday, the District is hosting a vaccine clinic at Audi Field. D.C. United announced it will award free tickets to an upcoming soccer match to the first 100 DMV residents who show up.

The clinic will be open from 4:00 to 8:00. On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser reported over 226,000 D.C. residents have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines since December.

While previewing the District’s reopening plan, Bowser said vaccinated people will be able to enjoy indoor dining, a trip to the hair salon or barber, and a visit to the mall or museum with little risk, so long as they wear their facemasks. Unvaccinated people, however, face high risk of contracting the coronavirus, even with a face covering.