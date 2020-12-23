D.C. to join Transportation and Climate Initiative Program

FILE – In this April 10, 2019, file photo, rush-hour traffic heads east, left, and west, right, along the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia. A spokesman for Pennsylvania’s governor said the state was committed to being a part of Transportation and Climate Initiative conversations. But a growing number of Northeast governors have concerns the TCI could increase gas prices, and raise doubts about how effective it would be in capping pollution. The initiative is aimed at a dozen Northeast and mid-Atlantic states and would take effect in 2022. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia will join a multi-jurisdictional collaboration to cut transportation pollution by 26 percent and invest in clean mobility and healthier neighborhoods, particularly in communities of color.

The program is called the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI-P), and Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island are also part of the launch.

“By working together across our borders at the state level, we can take on the greatest challenges posed by climate change,” said Mayor Bowser. “Through this multi-jurisdictional commitment, we will cut pollution, improve health outcomes, and deliver much-needed investments for our most vulnerable communities.”

As the TCI-P establishes financial disincentives for large gasoline and diesel fuel suppliers to use such fuels, pollution cuts will come. The District’s program proceeds will then be reinvested in solutions promoting clean, safe, and accessible transportation options for residents in all eight wards.

At least 35 percent of proceeds will target benefits for underserved and overburdened communities, whose health is most burdened by transportation pollution. The District will have a diverse advisory body to guide investments and define goals and metrics for measuring program progress.

“This initiative is a major step forward in achieving our vision of a sustainable, livable city,” said District Department of Transportation Director Jeff Marootian. “By establishing a new ‘polluter pays’ source of revenue, we will be able to direct new funds towards transportation initiatives that meet our moveDC goals and establish a transportation system that is safe, equitable, accessible, affordable, reliable and sustainable.”