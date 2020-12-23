WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia will join a multi-jurisdictional collaboration to cut transportation pollution by 26 percent and invest in clean mobility and healthier neighborhoods, particularly in communities of color.
The program is called the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI-P), and Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island are also part of the launch.
“By working together across our borders at the state level, we can take on the greatest challenges posed by climate change,” said Mayor Bowser. “Through this multi-jurisdictional commitment, we will cut pollution, improve health outcomes, and deliver much-needed investments for our most vulnerable communities.”
As the TCI-P establishes financial disincentives for large gasoline and diesel fuel suppliers to use such fuels, pollution cuts will come. The District’s program proceeds will then be reinvested in solutions promoting clean, safe, and accessible transportation options for residents in all eight wards.
At least 35 percent of proceeds will target benefits for underserved and overburdened communities, whose health is most burdened by transportation pollution. The District will have a diverse advisory body to guide investments and define goals and metrics for measuring program progress.
“This initiative is a major step forward in achieving our vision of a sustainable, livable city,” said District Department of Transportation Director Jeff Marootian. “By establishing a new ‘polluter pays’ source of revenue, we will be able to direct new funds towards transportation initiatives that meet our moveDC goals and establish a transportation system that is safe, equitable, accessible, affordable, reliable and sustainable.”
- Mom who tested positive for coronavirus days before giving birth dies before holding baby, family says
- D.C. to join Transportation and Climate Initiative Program
- PHOTOS: UPS driver brought to tears after Midlothian neighborhood gives thanks
- Senator pushing to end a “prison for profit” in Virginia
- Trump’s presidential legacy, by the numbers
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App