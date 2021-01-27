D.C. to begin receiving a greater allotment of vaccine doses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Nation’s Capital will be getting a greater allocation of vaccine doses for the next three weeks. The Biden Administration announced it will increase the number of doses coming in by 15 percent.

The District started vaccinating some educators this week, with almost all vaccine appointments for this group being booked within the first two days. Additionally, vaccine appointments for other eligible groups have been booking up within hours.

Vaccine appointments can be made at vaccinate.dc.gov when appointments are available, but Mayor Bowser announced some changes to the site.

I thank President Biden for answering the call for more vaccine. Using community feedback, @_DCHealth and @OCTODC are improving the process of booking vaccination appointments through https://t.co/BmyOxFg0Qx and the Coronavirus Call Center.



There is no longer a “change booking” option for people with scheduled appointments. The feature was removed because there was no way to see if other appointments were available until the current appointment was canceled.

Vaccination sites that are all booked up will not appear on the website when someone is looking to make their appointment, and there will be no insurance questions asked during the process of booking an appointment. These two things will help to streamline the booking of appointments.

Finally, users will now have an option to print their confirmation rather than getting it as an email.

Mayor Bowser and D.C. Health will announce when new vaccination appointments will open.