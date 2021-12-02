D.C. teens facing 98 charges for 2020 armed robberies, kidnappings

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused of stealing credit card information while offering fake coronavirus vaccine kits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two D.C. teenagers are facing 98 charges after being indicted in November in connection with armed robberies and kidnappings across Northwest D.C. back in 2020.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. say 19-year-olds Mekhi Truesdale and William Bell, of Washington, D.C., robbed at least 20 people at gunpoint or knifepoint between Oct. 17 and Nov. 1, 2020.

Bell was arrested Tuesday in California. Truesdale was arrested in on Nov. 5, 2020.

Court docs say the duo forced several victims into cars before they were robbed, sometimes taking phones and using money transfer apps like Cash App and Venmo to send themselves and others funds from victims’ bank accounts.

The two teens are due back in court next week.

19-year-old Jada Winter of Greenbelt, Md. is also charged in the case. She allegedly received some of those stolen funds.