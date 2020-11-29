D.C. students literacy rates decline during COVID-19

Rich said that letting your child write as much as possible such as the grocery list can make all the difference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Students in the greater D.C. area have lost nearly a full academic year of reading skills due to COVID-19.



According to a study from the Center for Research on Education Outcomes at Stanford University, student’s literacy loss was between 57 to 183 days.



Students in D.C. area schools ranked at the top for the most amount of reading skills lost.



A Former principal and founder of Just Right Reader, Sarah Rich, has a few tips.



“Just keep reading to your kid. You like it, they like it, it’s a win and it works,” said Rich. “The more kids hear stories, the more kids hear vocabulary, the better off they are.”

Rich also recommends having children practice reading books at the appropriate age level.

“We want kids reading what we call just right books, books that they can read on their own., because that’s giving them the practice they need at a level they are so that they can be a good solid reader,” she said.

Rich said that letting your child write as much as possible such as the grocery list is also a way to improve literacy rates.