D.C. Statehood bill mark-up and vote to be held April 14

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Committee on Oversight and Reform (COR) will mark-up and vote on D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton’s District of Columbia statehood bill (H.R. 51) on Wednesday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. This will be the second mark-up of the bill in Congress since 1993.

“This historic markup of the D.C. statehood bill, which will be only the second in Congress since 1993, will prepare the bill for the floor and will serve to help educate the American public on why statehood for the residents of our nation’s capital is so important,” Congresswoman Norton said. “As we held a hearing on the bill just last week, we learned that support for D.C. statehood in the latest poll had increased to 54% nationally. The hearing, markup and floor vote on our bill last Congress educated the millions of Americans who did not know that the Americans who live in their nation’s capital do not have the same rights they have.”

“This markup will occur just two days before Emancipation Day, when President Lincoln freed the slaves in the District before those in the states, but we’ll be celebrating the same theme: granting equal rights to residents of the District of Columbia. I thank Chairwoman Maloney for her leadership and support on D.C. statehood and for prioritizing the bill early this Congress, paving the way for House passage soon,” she said.

Last Congress, the House passed H.R. 51, which was the first time a chamber had ever passed the D.C. statehood bill. This Congress, H.R. 51 has 215 cosponsors. The Senate companion bill (S. 51) has 42 cosponsors. The bill would admit the State of Washington, D.C. and reduce the size of the federal district.

COR will live stream the markup and vote for the public to watch here.