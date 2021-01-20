D.C. Senator Paul Strauss speaks on statehood

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Paul Strauss, the elected United States Senator from Washington, D.C., spoke today about the possibilities of D.C. statehood in the future under President-elect Joe Biden.

“Joe has been a strong supporter of D.C. statehood,” Strauss said. “President Biden we expect to be as committed to it as Senator Biden.”

Strauss is a non-voting member of the Senate representing D.C. He said he is hopeful about the future of D.C. statehood, especially with the two senators from Georgia who have “committed to support D.C. statehood.”

“I think we’re closer than ever, but I think the biggest change is that people realize that statehood for Washington, D.C. is now good and important for the entire country,” he said.

Strauss was first elected in 1996. He has been campaigning for D.C. statehood with various campaigns, including his “51 Stars” campaign featuring 51 celebrities advocating for D.C. statehood.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories