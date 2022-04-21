WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Public Schools are looking to revise its social studies curriculum to make teaching plans more inclusive with discussions about race and the nation’s history of inequality.

The plans were laid out in a public meeting held by the D.C. State Board of Education on Wednesday.

D.C. State Superintendent of Education, Christina Grant said, “We live in a time now where there’s an effort to re-center our history, and it’s controversial to some.”

The approach is very different from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has banned the teaching plans of ‘systemic racism’ in Virginia classrooms.

Part of the reason for the new revision is because D.C. last modified its social studies curriculum back in 2006. The superintendent says that the goal is to provide students with curriculums that are “honest” and “represent the diverse backgrounds” of the country.

Danielle Allen, a Harvard professor, also spoke at the panel, saying, “It is possible for us to celebrate accomplishments of our history, even while we are also honest and critical about admissions and errors and sins and wrongs done over time.”

The D.C. State Board of Education does not make the daily decisions for D.C. public schools but instead looks to provide guidance for policy and offer oversight for advocacy.

A statement written on the D.C. State Board of Education website reads, “The revision process presents an opportunity for the district’s social studies standards to be culturally responsive, anti-racist, to impart important social studies content in the early grades, strengthen student knowledge of democratic principles and values, and promote civic engagement. “

Maryland public schools are also exploring ways to amend its curriculums to include more teachings on race.