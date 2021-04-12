D.C. schools to fully open in-person for 2021-2022 school year

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser made some big announcements for D.C. Public Schools during her press conference on Monday, April 12.

The mayor’s upcoming budget will include a 3.6% increase to the uniform per-student funding formula. Additionally, there will be more money coming from the American Rescue Plan totaling over $386 million for elementary and secondary school emergency relief.

Mayor Bowser also announced that all public schools will be fully open for in-person learning five days a week with all educators back in the classroom.

Although schools will be fully operational in person for the 2021-2022 school year, there will be plans in place for limited-time virtual learning in case a need comes up.

Mayor Bowser said, “We know that the system needs to have an option in case a cohort or a school has to be quarantined or in the very unlikely instance that we see a rebound of the virus.”

Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is now open. Click here to sign your child up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories