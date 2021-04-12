D.C. schools to fully open in-person for 2021-2022 school year

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser made some big announcements for D.C. Public Schools during her press conference on Monday, April 12.

The mayor’s upcoming budget will include a 3.6% increase to the uniform per-student funding formula. Additionally, there will be more money coming from the American Rescue Plan totaling over $386 million for elementary and secondary school emergency relief.

Mayor Bowser also announced that all public schools will be fully open for in-person learning five days a week with all educators back in the classroom.

Although schools will be fully operational in person for the 2021-2022 school year, there will be plans in place for limited-time virtual learning in case a need comes up.

Mayor Bowser said, “We know that the system needs to have an option in case a cohort or a school has to be quarantined or in the very unlikely instance that we see a rebound of the virus.”

Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is now open. Click here to sign your child up.