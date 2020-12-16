WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Tuesday the D.C. Council unanimously approved the Displaced Workers Right to Reinstatement and Retention Amendment Act, which would require restaurants with more than 50 employees to rehire workers they laid off during the pandemic.
The act was introduced on December 1 and faced pushback from restaurants and labor groups. The new version was amended in response to those concerns.
Former employees have three days after the offer is made — either by text or same-day delivery mail — to decide whether to return. The position must be the “same or substantially similar duties to the previous position.” Former employees are not obligated to return.
The employer does not have to rehire an employee if they received severance or if they were terminated for a “demonstrable cause.”
The District will make an exception if there has been a “demonstrable change in the business” during the pandemic. Chairman Phil Mendelson offered an example during Tuesday’s meeting.
“If a tablecloth sit-down restaurant specializing in French cuisine changes its name, maybe even its owner, but it’s still the French sit-down tablecloth restaurant, that’s not a demonstrable change in operations,” Mendelson said. “If the restaurant goes from being that French restaurant to Tony’s Pizza Parlor that would be a change in operations.”
- CVS Health, Bank of America provide flu shot vouchers to D.C. residents
- Northam’s budget proposals prop up pandemic response as the wait for federal aid continues
- D.C.’s laid off restaurant workers can expect a rehire offer
- WV begins administering COVID-19 vaccine in long-term care facilities
- Stimulus checks: $600 payments included in proposed COVID-19 aid bill
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App