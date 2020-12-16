D.C.’s laid off restaurant workers can expect a rehire offer

The act has been revised in response to pushback from restaurants and labor groups.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Tuesday the D.C. Council unanimously approved the Displaced Workers Right to Reinstatement and Retention Amendment Act, which would require restaurants with more than 50 employees to rehire workers they laid off during the pandemic.

The act was introduced on December 1 and faced pushback from restaurants and labor groups. The new version was amended in response to those concerns.

Former employees have three days after the offer is made — either by text or same-day delivery mail — to decide whether to return. The position must be the “same or substantially similar duties to the previous position.” Former employees are not obligated to return.

The employer does not have to rehire an employee if they received severance or if they were terminated for a “demonstrable cause.”

The District will make an exception if there has been a “demonstrable change in the business” during the pandemic. Chairman Phil Mendelson offered an example during Tuesday’s meeting.

“If a tablecloth sit-down restaurant specializing in French cuisine changes its name, maybe even its owner, but it’s still the French sit-down tablecloth restaurant, that’s not a demonstrable change in operations,” Mendelson said. “If the restaurant goes from being that French restaurant to Tony’s Pizza Parlor that would be a change in operations.”